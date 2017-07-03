Best Original Costume ဆုကို ျမန္မာႏိုင္ငံမွ ရရွိ

ရန္ကုန္ ၊ ဇူလိုင္ ၃ ။ ။ ေတာင္ကိုရီးယားႏိုင္ငံတြင္ ဇူလိုင္ ၁ရက္၌ က်င္းပခဲ့သည့္ Miss World Beauty Queen 2017 ၿပိဳင္ပြဲ တြင္ ျမန္မာႏိုင္ငံမွ အလွမယ္ အားကိုင္ ေခၚ ဂ်ာဒင္ကိုင္သည္ Best Original Costume ဆုကို ဆြတ္ခူး ရရွိ ခဲ့သည္။

ကခ်င္လူမ်ိဳး ျဖစ္သည့္ အလွမယ္ ဂ်ာဒင္ကိုင္ သည္ ေတာင္ကိုရီးယားႏိုင္​ငံတြင္ က်င္​းပသည့္ Miss World Beauty Queen 2017 ၿပိဳင္ပြဲကို ျမန္မာႏိုင္ငံ ကိုယ္စားျပဳ အျဖစ္ ၀င္ေရာက္ယွဥ္ၿပိဳင္ခဲ့ၿပီး Top 16 ကို ၀င္ေရာက္ခဲ့သလို Best Original Costume ဆု ရ႐ွိခဲ့ျခင္းျဖစ္သည္။

ထိုအလွမယ္ ၿပိဳင္ပြဲတြင္ World Beauty Queen 2017 အျဖစ္ Belarus ႏိုင္ငံမွ ရရွိခဲ့သလို 1st runner up ကို Finland ၊ 2nd runner up ကို Venezuela ၊ 3rd runner up Singapore ၊ 4th runner up ကို China မွ ရရွိခဲ့ၾက သည္။

Special Awards ဆုခ်ီးျမွင့္ရာတြင္ Best national costume ကို Indonesia & Sri Lanka ၊ Photogenic ဆုကို Bolivia ၊ Congeniality ဆုကို Netherlands ၊ Best Talent ဆုကို Borneo 1st runner up ကို Siberia 2nd runner up ကို Tajikistan ၊ Best Swimsuit ဆုကို Russia ၊ Best Evening Gown ဆုကို Thailand၊ Top Model ဆုကို Kazakhstan ၊ Best Skin ဆုကို Malaysia ၊ Missosology Choice ဆုကို Belarus၊ Best Original Costume ဆုကို Myanmar ၊ Best personality ဆုကို Greece ၊ Intelligence ဆုကို Hong Kong ၊ Best Pose ဆုကို Portugal ၊ Face of Beauty ဆုကို South Africa ၊ Best Body ဆုကုိ Bulgaria Charming ဆုကို Turkmenistan ၊ Luxury ဆုကို Brazil ၊ Elegance ဆုကို Tatarstan ၊ Natural Beauty ဆုကို Astana ၊ Most Stylish ဆုကို Croatia ၊ Best Catwalk ဆုကို Philippines ၊ Best Manner ဆုကို Japan ၊ Best Smile ဆုကို India ၊ Leadership ဆုကို South Africa ၊ People's choice ဆုကို Korea ၊ Pure ဆုကို Vietnam တို႕မွ အသီးသီး ရရွိခဲ့ၾကသဘည္။



ကုိရီးယားႏိုင္ငံ၊ ဆိုးလ္ၿမိဳ႕တြင္ က်င္းပမည့္ World Beauty Queen ၿပိဳင္ပြဲသို႔ ျမန္မာႏိုင္ငံမွ ပထမဆံုး အႀကိမ္ ဝင္ေရာက္ယွဥ္ၿပိဳင္သည့္ ၿပိဳင္ပြဲတစ္ခုျဖစ္ၿပီး Miss Universe Myanmar Organization မွ ေစလႊတ္ ျခင္း ျဖစ္သည္။



World Beauty Queen ၿပိဳင္ပြဲသို႔ သြားေရာက္ ယွဥ္ၿပိဳင္သည့္ အလွမယ္ဂ်ာဒင္ကုိင္ အတြက္ ၿပိဳင္ပြဲဝင္ ညေနခင္း ဝတ္စံု ႏွင့္ Nation Costume ဝတ္စံုမ်ားကုိ ဒီဇိုင္နာေဇာ္ဆိုင္း (Man made) မွ ဖန္တီး ခ်ဳပ္လုပ္ေပးခဲ့ျခင္း ျဖစ္သည္။